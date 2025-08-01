Dom Dolla just made Lollapalooza history, but only after a near-miss. Stuck in Ibiza thanks to a cancelled flight, the Australian super producer was cutting it close before the festival stepped in with a private jet to get him to Chicago in time.

“I’m f***ing stressed,” Dolla said in an Instagram story. Minutes later: “Okay, never mind. Thank you Lollapalooza for saving my ass. I’ll see you in nine hours.”

He made the most of the ride, starting with Vegemite toast and convincing airline staff to try some: “Making strangers try Vegemite: episode one,” he wrote.

Cut to Chicago, and Dolla delivered, blasting tracks to a crowd as far as the eye could see. He later captioned a photo from the set: “Dollapalooza.”

“Lollapalooza just told me it was the biggest crowd they’ve ever had at the stage in the festival’s history… f***ing hell,” he wrote.

The milestone caps off a monster run for Dolla. He’s sold out Madison Square Garden, broken records across Australia, and recently took home the Global Award at the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

He also graced the cover of the June-August issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ, where he opened up about perfectionism, DJ culture, and the global rise of Australian dance music.

I wish there were 36 hours in a day and there were 10 days a week,” he said. “I’d get to do what I wanted to do… I often say to my manager, ‘I wish I could duplicate myself, I wish I could be one person that’s touring and one person writing music’.”

Longtime fan and collaborator Nelly Furtado praised his “pure soul” and “calculated restraint,” adding, “He’s doing it for 100% the right reasons… Nights spent watching Dom’s sets have become some of my favourite nights ever.”