Dom Dolla’s world domination continued in New York last weekend.

Having completed a record-breaking run in Australia last year and nabbing a debut residency in Ibiza last month, the local producer has ticked off another major milestone: playing two sold out shows at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

Dolla hit the world’s most famous arena last weekend where he played to over 30,000 fans across both nights and was joined by the likes of Tove Lo, Clementine Douglas and US rapper Kid Cudi, who made his first on stage appearance since last year’s Coachella festival.

As well as debuting a new collaboration with Dolla, Cudi also performed his tracks “Day ‘n’ Nite,” and “Pursuit of Happiness.”

Check out some of the performance below.

Meanwhile, Douglas joined Dolla on stage for the first time ever debuting their collaborative singles, “Miracle maker” and “Saving Up.”

Dolla was supported at both shows by Green Velvet, TIGA. Fcukers and AYYBO.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Following the second and final MSG performance, Dolla headed straight to the Brooklyn Storehouse for a sold out after party, performing to a cool 7,000 New York fans, alongside the likes of Ezra, Nala, Fcukers, and Tiga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by domdolla💿.jpg (@domdolla)

The shows come as Dolla was revealed as one of this year’s Rolling Stone Awards nominees, in which the LA-based producer is up for three awards, including Best Single (“girl$”), Best Live Act and the Rolling Stone Global Award.

Check out all of the nominees here.

As well as his upcoming Ibiza residency, Dolla is next slated to play Ultra Music Festival, EDC Vegas, Hard Summer and Bonnaroo, while he’ll also have to juggle his current residency at Las Vegas’ LIV nightclub.

Following his record-breaking four-city tour of Australia late last year, Dolla landed at #6 on the Hottest 100 list, marking the only Australian artist to break the top 10.