Due to demand for tickets, Dominic Fike has added a new date to his 2025 tour of Australia.
Set to perform across the country with Spilt Milk festival and some headline shows, the US songwriter has now added a new Sydney performance, which will go ahead at Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday, December 2nd.
Tickets for the newly-announced show are on sale now. Check out all of the dates below.
The announcement comes shortly after Fike revealed his upcoming Rocket Mixtape, accompanied by the release of three new singles: “All Hands On Deck”, “Aftermath”, and “Smile”. The lead track arrives with a video featuring footage from his recent Lollapalooza performance.
Dominic Fike Australia Tour 2025
Presented by triple j
For more information and links to purchase tickets, visit https://www.dominicfike.com/tour and livenation.com.au
Love Music?
Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.
Tuesday, December 2nd (NEW SHOW)
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW Headline Show
Wednesday, December 3rd
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW Headline Show
Saturday, December 6th
Spilt Milk Festival, Ballarat, VIC
Sunday, December 7th
Spilt Milk Festival, Perth, WA
Tuesday, December 9th
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC Headline Show
Friday, December 12th
Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD Headline Show
Saturday, December 13th
Spilt Milk Festival, Canberra, ACT
Sunday, December 14th
Spilt Milk Festival, Gold Coast, QLD