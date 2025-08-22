Due to demand for tickets, Dominic Fike has added a new date to his 2025 tour of Australia.

Set to perform across the country with Spilt Milk festival and some headline shows, the US songwriter has now added a new Sydney performance, which will go ahead at Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Tickets for the newly-announced show are on sale now. Check out all of the dates below.

The announcement comes shortly after Fike revealed his upcoming Rocket Mixtape, accompanied by the release of three new singles: “All Hands On Deck”, “Aftermath”, and “Smile”. The lead track arrives with a video featuring footage from his recent Lollapalooza performance.

Dominic Fike Australia Tour 2025

Presented by triple j

For more information and links to purchase tickets, visit https://www.dominicfike.com/tour and livenation.com.au

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Tuesday, December 2nd (NEW SHOW)

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW Headline Show

Wednesday, December 3rd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW Headline Show

Saturday, December 6th

Spilt Milk Festival, Ballarat, VIC

Sunday, December 7th

Spilt Milk Festival, Perth, WA

Tuesday, December 9th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC Headline Show

Friday, December 12th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD Headline Show

Saturday, December 13th

Spilt Milk Festival, Canberra, ACT

Sunday, December 14th

Spilt Milk Festival, Gold Coast, QLD