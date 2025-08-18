Dominic Fike has announced a string of headline sideshows to coincide with his appearance at Spilt Milk Festival, including major dates in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

The tour kicks off on Wednesday, December 3rd with a headline show at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, before heading to Ballarat for Spilt Milk Festival on Saturday, December 6th and Perth on Sunday, December 7th. He returns for another headline show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Tuesday, December 9th, followed by Brisbane’s Riverstage on Friday, December 12th. The run wraps with Spilt Milk Festival stops in Canberra on Saturday, December 13th and the Gold Coast on Sunday, December 14th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 22nd at 10am local time via dominicfike.com/tour and livenation.com.au. Multiple pre-sales will be available in the lead-up to the general sale (see full info below).

The announcement comes shortly after Fike revealed his upcoming Rocket Mixtape, accompanied by the release of three new singles: “All Hands On Deck”, “Aftermath”, and “Smile”. The lead track arrives with a video featuring footage from his recent Lollapalooza performance.

Dominic Fike Australia Tour 2025

Presented by triple j

Artist Pre-sale: Wednesday, August 20th, 9am (local)

Mastercard Pre-sale: Wednesday, August 20th, 9am (local)

Live Nation Pre-sale: Thursday, August 21st, 9am (local)

Spotify Pre-sale: Thursday, August 21st, 12pm (local)

General Public Onsale Friday, August 22nd at 10am (local)

For more information and links to purchase tickets, visit https://www.dominicfike.com/tour and livenation.com.au

Wednesday, December 3rd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW Headline Show

Saturday, December 6th

Spilt Milk Festival, Ballarat, VIC

Sunday, December 7th

Spilt Milk Festival, Perth, WA

Tuesday, December 9th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC Headline Show

Friday, December 12th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD Headline Show

Saturday, December 13th

Spilt Milk Festival, Canberra, ACT

Sunday, December 14th

Spilt Milk Festival, Gold Coast, QLD