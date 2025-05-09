Australia has clearly missed the returning Spilt Milk festival.

Just hours after tickets went on sale on Friday (May 9th), the regional touring event confirmed that the December stops in Ballarat, Canberra and Gold Coast have already sold out, making 2025 the biggest on sale in Spilt Milk’s history.

Tickets can still be snapped up for the Perth leg.

The demand for tickets was expected given the stellar lineup for the 2025 events. The shows will be headlined by rap powerhouse, Kendrick Lamar, and also feature sets from Grammy Award winner Doechii, Sara Landry, Dominic Fike, Schoolboy Q, Chance Peña, The Rions, d4vd, Mia Wray, Ninajirachi, the latter two recently featuring in our Future of Music 2025 list.

The news comes after Spilt Milk cancelled its 2024 event mid-last year, which came as a shock to many given the huge 2023 shows that featured the likes of Post Malone, Dermot Kennedy, Dom Dolla, and Ocean Alley.

“Sorry pookies, we couldn’t get you the Spilt Milk you deserve this year,” a statement released last year read.

“Sooo imma dip for a bit and come back when I can make all ur dreams come true. i miss u xx SPILT MILK.”

Love Music? Your daily dose of everything happening in Australian music and globally.

Spilt Milk 2025 is no doubt welcome news for Australian festivalgoers who have been dealt several blows already this year, with major shows like Splendour in the Grass and Groovin the Moo being axed.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year, Chris O’Brien from Good Things Festival and head promoter at Destroy All Lines conceded that Australia’s festival scene is in a precarious position.

“I’ve never seen a more challenging festival environment in my life and have never seen so many festivals cancel in such a short space of time,” he said.

“Programming festivals is incredibly difficult as so many of our costs have sky rocketed over the past two to three years. The flow on effect is that the artists cost has also exploded and it makes it harder for them to come to Australia, so we have to pay more money to get them here.”

For more details on Spilt Milk 2025, click here.