American singer-songwriter, Don McLean, who is best known for his hit song ‘American Pie’ has taken a savage dig at Adele over her postponed Las Vegas shows.

Adele abruptly cancelled her Vegas residency shows Weekends with Adele in January, just weeks before the scheduled dates. The move left ticket-holders devastated, with many booking flights and hotels to stay in for the event.

Speaking of her last-minute postponement, McLean took a dig at the singer.

“They are all very rich and very spoiled and they don’t really care about the audience. They think the audience should kiss their ass and that is the opposite to how I feel,” he said in an interview on ‘Greatest Music of All Time’ podcast, referring to Adele.

He added: “I feel honoured to play for people. I know they are spending money and taking time out of their lives. But I come from a different time.

“Guys like The Beach Boys worked really hard and so does Paul McCartney.”

Adele has promised fans that the postponed shows will take place somewhere towards the back half of 2022.

“We are now working our asses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready,” she said on an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year.

“It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year.”

While ticket holders weren’t able to see the Grammy Award singer in person, they were left with free tickets to an Adele impersonator show.

TMZ reported that the production was dubbed “Legendary Divas” and featured an Adele impersonator, as well as tributes to Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Cher.

