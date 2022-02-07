Thousands of fans were left miffed last month after Adele postponed her Vegas residency shows just weeks before the scheduled dates. Now, Vegas promoters have found a very Vegas-like way to ease their pain, by offering ticket holders a free performance by an Adele look alike.

TMZ reports that the production is dubbed “Legendary Divas” and will feature an Adele impersonator, as well as tributes to Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Cher. The concert’s impersonator recruitment team seems to have pulled out all the stops, as a Joan Rivers look-alike will also be hosting the show.

Adele delayed her upcoming three month Vegas residency in late January, citing COVID related reasons.

“I’m so sorry, but my show isn’t ready,” the singer said in a tearful Instagram post. “We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid. Half my crew … are down with Covid – they still are – and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

She added: “I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” Adele told fans. “We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that travelled to get [here].

However, it’s been widely reported that the delay was caused primarily because of disputes within the production team. The Sun reported that there were “explosive arguments” with set designer Esmeralda Devlin over an onstage water feature.

Adele made headlines in Australia last year when she walked out of an interview with Channel 7 TV host Matt Doran. The interview was a promotional appearance for Adele’s album 30. During the interview Doran admitted that he hadn’t listened to her album. He has since apologised for the “mistake”.

“This is a story that has sparked a torrent of abuse and mockery from around the world and, if I’m being honest with you, the bulk of this savaging I deserve and I totally own,” Doran said during a Weekend Sunrise segment.

“The day after we landed in London an email came through from Sony. It didn’t mention Adele, but it did contain a link to her album…

“I made the terrible mistake of assuming we weren’t to be given a preview copy of this album because our interview was airing before it was released and Adele’s album was the industry’s most prized secret.”

