We don’t think Donald Trump will be eagerly tuning in to watch Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The US President claimed he has never heard of Bad Bunny during a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports (as per Rolling Stone), dismissing the Puerto Rican superstar’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance despite the artist’s massive global streaming success.

When the host suggested that Bad Bunny “does not seem like a unifying entertainer” and that “a lot of folks don’t even know who he is,” Trump responded with apparent bewilderment. “I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is,” the President stated. “I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

The comments come despite Bad Bunny’s position as one of the most-streamed artists worldwide, with his albums consistently topping charts and breaking streaming records across multiple platforms. His influence extends far beyond music, with the artist maintaining significant cultural impact particularly within Latino communities.

Bad Bunny recently addressed the controversy surrounding his Super Bowl selection during his SNL hosting appearance over the weekend.

The reggaeton star joked about the right-wing backlash, claiming that “everyone is happy” about his future performance, “even Fox News.” He then played a rapid succession of clips from hosts on the conservative network, edited together to say: “Bad Bunny. Is. My favourite. Musician. And he should be the next. President.”

The political tension surrounding Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl appearance has intensified following his decision to skip the US on his upcoming tour. In a recent interview with i-D magazine, Bad Bunny confirmed his choice was driven by concerns over Immigration and Customs Enforcement potentially targeting his Latino fans. When asked directly if his decision was “out of concern” for Latino fans, Bad Bunny responded: “Man, honestly, yes.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

These concerns proved prescient as US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that ICE agents would be “all over” the 2026 Super Bowl. Noem simultaneously criticised the NFL’s decision to book the Puerto Rican artist as the halftime headliner.