President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed Sydney Sweeney‘s controversial American Eagle advertisement after discovering the actor is a registered Republican, whilst simultaneously launching another attack on Taylor Swift’s political stance.

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to praise Sweeney’s denim campaign, writing: “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ’em Sydney!” The president’s enthusiasm markedly shifted after learning of Sweeney’s political affiliation during a press gaggle with reporters on Sunday.

“She’s a registered Republican?” Trump responded when asked about reports regarding Sweeney’s voter registration. “Oh, now I love her ad. You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

The American Eagle campaign has sparked significant controversy due to its tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes Jeans,” which plays on the homophone between “genes” and “jeans.” In one advertisement, Sweeney states: “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye colour. My jeans are blue.”

Critics have interpreted the campaign’s emphasis on the blonde, blue-eyed actor celebrating her “genes” as problematic, drawing praise from far-right commentators and criticism from progressive voices.

Vice President J.D. Vance defended the campaign on Friday, stating: “So you have a pretty girl doing a jeans ad and they can’t help but freak out. It reveals a lot more about them than it does us. No question.” Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly echoed similar sentiments on her podcast, declaring: “We miss attractive people. We’re sick of trying to pretend that these objectively unattractive people are the new beauty standard.”

Trump used his endorsement of Sweeney to launch another tirade against Taylor Swift, whom he has repeatedly criticised for her Democratic support. “Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be,” the president wrote.

American Eagle responded to the controversy on Friday through an Instagram post, stating: “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”