Sydney’s sensual disco revivalist Donny Benét is back with the new single and video, ‘Girl Of My Dreams’.

It follows last year’s ‘Second Dinner’, which saw Benét professing his love for eating, and then eating some more. ‘Second Dinner’ is loaded with trademark self-awareness and self-pride, which gives new meaning to the idea of ageing gracefully.

“I could touch my toes once, could make love all night,” Benét sings in the song’s second verse. “But these days it’s eating that gives me all my delight.”

‘Girl Of My Dreams’ is a more laidback, tender affair, which centres on a different kind of love. An instantly memorable whistling melody kicks things off before Benét’s hot love bass playing carries us through. “You are the girl of my dreams/you make me complete,” he sings in the chorus.

Watch: Girl Of My Dreams by Donny Benét

“Some songs just write themselves. When it happens you’re a passenger and a vessel to the whole process,” Benét said in a statement. “‘Girl of My Dreams’ was exactly this. As I was feverishly recording instrumental parts I felt that something special was happening.”

Benét has gathered a doting fanbase since releasing his debut LP Don’t Hold Back in 2011. He specialises in smooth, sensual disco pop, all of which he records at his own Donnyland Studios in Sydney. It’s not high budget, but his music has connected with listeners across the world.

In the wake of his 2018 LP, The Don, Benét found himself a fervent European following. He’s visited the continent a handful of times over the last two years. Spotify indicates he has nearly as many monthly listeners in places like London, Amsterdam and Berlin as Sydney and Melbourne.

Watch: Konichiwa by Donny Benét

He’ll be back on the road this year, travelling across the US in February and the UK/EU in May. His next Australian show is a bushfire benefit in Sydney this Monday public holiday.

Donny Benét and the Donny Benét Show Band have joined the lineup for the Mary’s Loves The Bush bushfire relief fundraiser. I Know Leopard, Leroy Francis, Sunscreen and stacks more will be hitting the Lansdowne stage from 1.30pm onwards. 100% of ticket sales and bar profits are going the Australian Red Cross bushfire relief fund.