Dolly Parton has put fans’ minds at ease by confirming that she has no plans to retire any time soon.

The country music legend revealed in an interview with The Times (via NME) that she “[doesn’t] know why [she’d] ever want to stop.”

“Especially after you get older, you need things to do,” she said.

“I’d rather wear out than rust out. You only have one life. No, I won’t retire.”

Dolly Parton went on to reveal that she would only ever retire for health reasons.

“I might pull back if my husband’s not well or if I’m physically not well,” she said.

The news certainly comes as a relief if not a surprise, given how strong Parton’s work ethic still is.

Over the last few months alone, she has starred in a Netflix original movie (Christmas on the Square), released a Christmas album (A Holly Dolly Christmas) and published a book about her songs, Dolly Parton, Songteller.

On top of that, it was also recently revealed that Parton played “an important role” in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Back in April, she announced that she had made a donation to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville to assist with research for the vaccine.

As reported by BBC News, Parton’s donation helped fund one of the trial sites for the Moderna vaccine, and also supported a convalescent plasma study researching antibody therapies.