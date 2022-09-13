Manly is the place to be for the next few weeks, with this past week featuring the kick-off of Australia’s newest concert series, Night At The Barracks.

Taking place at North Head in Manly from now until October 9th, Night At The Barracks is a celebration of Australia’s finest talent, boasting an incredible program of live performances from Australia’s biggest names in music.

Kicking off with Jessica Mauboy just last week, 16 stellar performances take place across the series, with audiences set to be enchanted by not just the artists on stage, but also the location itself, steeped in historical significance and natural beauty.

Check out Night at The Barracks:

This Friday sees Night At The Barracks take things up a notch, with none other than Josh Pyke hitting the stage for a career-spanning set of classic hits. Joined by Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, this sort of amazing lineup is exactly the sort of thing Night At The Barracks aims to provide, with some of the country’s finest artists coming together to take part in this unique live music experience.

But it doesn’t end there though. The series also boasts the likes of David Hobson and Lucy Durack, the Australian Rock Collective (Kram/Darren Middleton/Mark Wilson/Davey Lane) celebrating The Beatles’ Let It Be 50th anniversary, an exclusive double bill from the Sydney Dance Company, The Rubens, Symphony Under The Stars, Bjorn Again and 80’s Symphonica – who will perform all the greatest hits from the ’80s, in an orchestral fashion.

As the series wraps up, audiences will also be treated to sets from the likes of Winston Surfshirt, the James Morrison Motown Experience in addition to James Morrison & His Big Band featuring Emma Pask. Lastly, Night At The Barracks wraps up with a special show from the iconic Tim Finn, who will be joined by special guest Martha Marlow with the great Chris Abrahams.

Finn will perform a vast array of tracks from his esteemed solo career, and cuts from his work with not only Split Enz but also the beloved Crowded House. Needless to say, it’s an event not to be missed, and will provide a memorable way to cap off the series.

Tickets to all the remaining shows for Night At The Barracks are on sale now, with audience members urged not to miss the chance to catch this gorgeous pairing of art and natural beauty for these once-in-a-lifetime events. Full lineup and ticketing details are available below.

Check out upcoming headliner Josh Pyke:

Night at The Barracks

North Head, Manly, New South Wales

Friday, September 16th

Josh Pyke

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, September 17th

Something For Kate

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Sunday, September 18th

David Hobson

Lucy Durack

with a 33-piece orchestra

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, September 23rd

Australian Rock Collective

celebrating The Beatles Let It Be album 50th anniversary

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, September 24th

Sydney Dance Company

exclusive double bill by Rafael Bonachela

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Sunday, September 25th

The Rubens

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, September 30th

Symphony Under The Stars

featuring John Foreman and The Aussie Pops Orchestra

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, October 1st

Björn Again

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Sunday, October 2nd

80s Symphonica

featuring John Foreman, The Aussie Pops Orchestra, Tim Campbell, and Bonnie Anderson

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Thursday, October 6th

Winston Surfshirt

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Friday, October 7th

James Morrison Motown Experience

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, October 8th

James Morrison Big Band

featuring Emma Pask

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Sunday, October 9th

Tim Finn

with special guest Martha Marlow joined by Chris Abrahams

Tickets: Ticketmaster