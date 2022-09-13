Manly is the place to be for the next few weeks, with this past week featuring the kick-off of Australia’s newest concert series, Night At The Barracks.
Taking place at North Head in Manly from now until October 9th, Night At The Barracks is a celebration of Australia’s finest talent, boasting an incredible program of live performances from Australia’s biggest names in music.
Kicking off with Jessica Mauboy just last week, 16 stellar performances take place across the series, with audiences set to be enchanted by not just the artists on stage, but also the location itself, steeped in historical significance and natural beauty.
This Friday sees Night At The Barracks take things up a notch, with none other than Josh Pyke hitting the stage for a career-spanning set of classic hits. Joined by Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, this sort of amazing lineup is exactly the sort of thing Night At The Barracks aims to provide, with some of the country’s finest artists coming together to take part in this unique live music experience.
But it doesn’t end there though. The series also boasts the likes of David Hobson and Lucy Durack, the Australian Rock Collective (Kram/Darren Middleton/Mark Wilson/Davey Lane) celebrating The Beatles’ Let It Be 50th anniversary, an exclusive double bill from the Sydney Dance Company, The Rubens, Symphony Under The Stars, Bjorn Again and 80’s Symphonica – who will perform all the greatest hits from the ’80s, in an orchestral fashion.
As the series wraps up, audiences will also be treated to sets from the likes of Winston Surfshirt, the James Morrison Motown Experience in addition to James Morrison & His Big Band featuring Emma Pask. Lastly, Night At The Barracks wraps up with a special show from the iconic Tim Finn, who will be joined by special guest Martha Marlow with the great Chris Abrahams.
Finn will perform a vast array of tracks from his esteemed solo career, and cuts from his work with not only Split Enz but also the beloved Crowded House. Needless to say, it’s an event not to be missed, and will provide a memorable way to cap off the series.
Tickets to all the remaining shows for Night At The Barracks are on sale now, with audience members urged not to miss the chance to catch this gorgeous pairing of art and natural beauty for these once-in-a-lifetime events. Full lineup and ticketing details are available below.
Night at The Barracks
North Head, Manly, New South Wales
Friday, September 16th
Josh Pyke
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Saturday, September 17th
Something For Kate
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Sunday, September 18th
David Hobson
Lucy Durack
with a 33-piece orchestra
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Friday, September 23rd
Australian Rock Collective
celebrating The Beatles Let It Be album 50th anniversary
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Saturday, September 24th
Sydney Dance Company
exclusive double bill by Rafael Bonachela
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Sunday, September 25th
The Rubens
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Friday, September 30th
Symphony Under The Stars
featuring John Foreman and The Aussie Pops Orchestra
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Saturday, October 1st
Björn Again
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Sunday, October 2nd
80s Symphonica
featuring John Foreman, The Aussie Pops Orchestra, Tim Campbell, and Bonnie Anderson
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Thursday, October 6th
Winston Surfshirt
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Friday, October 7th
James Morrison Motown Experience
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Saturday, October 8th
James Morrison Big Band
featuring Emma Pask
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Sunday, October 9th
Tim Finn
with special guest Martha Marlow joined by Chris Abrahams
Tickets: Ticketmaster