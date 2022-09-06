With only a couple of weeks away until the kick-off of the inaugural Wanderer Festival, now’s the time to familiarise yourself with some of the iconic artists you cannot miss at this year’s event.

By now, you’re probably more than aware of the upcoming Wanderer Festival. Taking over NSW’s Pambula Beach from September 23rd until September 25th, it’s a celebration of music and art, nabbing some of the best names from both worlds for the event.

Headlined by the likes of Ziggy Albert, DMA’S, The Teskey Brothers, and The Dandy Warhols, it’s a music-lover’s dream, with the arts program lineup helping to expand the cultural minds of all of those in attendance.

“I am so excited to be sharing this fantastic range of artists with you all,” explained Artistic Director Ian Pidd. “At Wanderer we feel so confident that our audiences will leave the festival having seen and participated in performances and creative works that they didn’t even know existed and now can’t get enough of.

“You’ll come for the music (I know I do!) but I reckon you’ll love the arts program just as much.”

But what’s on offer? Sure, the arts program is huge, and the musical lineup is massive, but who should you head along to see? Well, with so much on the bill, we’ve decided to pick a few of the names that you truly cannot afford to miss at the Wanderer Festival later this month.

DMA’S

Australia’s celebrated Britpop exports DMA’S return this month for a set that will show all and sundry why they’re one of the most celebrated Aussie bands in recent years. Armed with last year’s I Love You Unconditionally, Sure Am Going To Miss You EP and now their recent single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’, DMA’S are getting ready to kick off their new era, and they’ll be giving Wanderer Festival audiences a chance to see what’s coming next.

DMA’S – ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’

The Teskey Brothers

They’ve won numerous ARIA Awards, they’ve topped the charts, and they’re unable to put on a bad show, and now The Teskey Brothers will bring the soulful vibes to the Wanderer Festival. Powerful compositions, blissful jams, and immense singalongs are just some of the highlights from what the familial outfit will be bringing to the festival later this month.

The Dandy Warhols

By now, we might as well just call The Dandy Warhols an Aussie band, but the US outfit will once again make their return to local shores later this month. Their first visit since 2019, it’s been a long time coming, but it’s only a few short weeks before the alt-rock icons deliver a set full of their classic hits and powerful riffs.

Jack River – ‘Real Life’

Jack River

It feels like Jack River goes from strength to strength with just about every move she makes, and with new single ‘Real Life’ giving fans a taster of what she’s been up to lately, it’s clear that her Wanderer Festival will be one to remember. Pairing her beloved hits with her immersive performance style and visceral lyricism, Jack River will be ensuring that she delivers one of her best sets of the year when she takes to the stage this month.

Emma Donovan And The Putbacks

A staple of the Australian music scene and its accompanying stages, it’s near-impossible to think of an award that Emma Donovan And The Putbacks haven’t won, or a goal they’re yet to kick. Now, after a spent celebrating the release of their latest album, Under These Streets, Emma Donovan And The Putbacks will be taking to the stage at Pambula Beach this month to show why they’re one of the country’s most beloved, acclaimed, and iconic live acts.

Wanderer Festival Lineup 2022

Ziggy Alberts

DMA’S

The Teskey Brothers

The Dandy Warhols

Confidence Man

Curtis Harding

Winston Surfshirt

Wolfmother

Sarah Blasko

Jack River

DZ Deathrays

Josh Pyke

Pierce Brothers

Emma Donovan And The Putbacks

Didirri

The Dreggs

Harvey Sutherland

Isabella Manfredi

The Grogans

Grentperez

Hayley Mary

Alice Ivy

The Vanns

B Wise

Maddy Jane

Muroki

Old Mervs

Maple Glider

Cookin’ On 3 Burners

Bakers Eddy

Jess Ribeiro

Body Type

Pania

Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird

Felicity Dowd

Robyn Martin

Tall Shaun and The Resolution Blues

Magic Machine

Heath

Cullen

Anactoria

Gabadu

Djinama Yilaga

Benji and The Saltwater Soundsystem

Bega Sound

Collective

The Scaramouche

Bega Valley Men’s Choir

Wanderer Festival

Friday, September 23rd – Sunday, September 25th

Pambula Beach, NSW

Tickets: Wanderer Festival