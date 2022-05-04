Dope Lemon has announced a July tour of Australia and New Zealand, his first shows since the release of Rose Pink Cadillac.

The solo project of Angus Stone of Angus and Julia Stone, Dope Lemon will visit Melbourne, Fremantle, Sydney and Brisbane, before heading to New Zealand for shows in Christchurch and Auckland (see full details below).

Presale for My Live Nation members begins on Thursday, May 5th at 9am local time and runs until Friday, May 6th at 8am local time (sign up here). Tickets to the general public then go on sale on Friday, May 6th at 9am local time.

Dope Lemon’s new album Rose Pink Cadillac was released earlier this year, the follow-up to 2016’s Honey Bones and 2019’s Smooth Big Cat. His third album featured the soulful singles ‘Kids Fallin’ in Love’, ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’, and “Every Day Is A Holiday’, with the latter containing a guest appearance from Winston Surfshirt. The title track reached number 27 on last year’s triple j Hottest 100.

“Rose Pink Cadillac has been an epic frontier to have embarked on,” Stone shared about the album last year. “The making of this creation took months of many tireless long nights… plus many bottles of delicious whiskey and treats.”

Dope Lemon Australia and New Zealand Tour 2022

My Live Nation presale Thursday, May 5th 9am – Friday, May 6th 8am

General sale Friday, May 6th 9am

Ticket information via livenation.com.au

Thursday, July 7th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, July 9th

Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle, WA

Thursday, July 14th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, July 15th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, July 21st

James Hay, Christchurch, NZ

Friday, July 22nd

Town Hall, Auckland, NZ

(Elemental Nights)