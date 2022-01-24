The No.1 spot on Triple J’s Hottest 100 has been claimed by many musical legends over the years, but none quite so legendary as The Wiggles and their cover of Tame Imapla’s ‘Elephant’.

Move over Justin Bieber, step aside Olivia Rodrigo. Time to hop in the big red car and learn a thing or two about music.

The tension across Australia on Saturday evening was palpable, as we edged closer to the No.1 spot.

And then we hit No.2 and thought… “Hang on. They haven’t played that Wiggles cover yet…”

“Surely not.”

But throw your hot potatoes in the air and wake up Jeff because The Wiggles took it out.

If you missed it, The Wiggles did a cover of ‘Elephant’ on Triple J’s Like A Version earlier last year.

Check it out!

Understandably, Australia went wild and it led to some of the best reactions of a No.1 yet.

Not to brag but I saw the hottest 100 winners 20 years before they won — holly (@hoIfordandsons) January 22, 2022

aussies celebrating the wiggles #hottest100 win vs everyone else seeing our tweets confused pic.twitter.com/sbULziz9zY — phillipa 🍒 missing harry (@metgaIaharry) January 22, 2022

First time in 10 years a song I’ve actually heard has won #Hottest100 — Dan Ilic 🔣 (@danilic) January 22, 2022

Hats off to our authorities for keeping us all safe in these confusing times.

Investigations have commenced into how The Wiggles created such a banger. 🎵 #Wiggles4Hottest100 #hottest100 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) January 22, 2022

And of course some satire from your second favourite news source.

Local Wiggles fan misses Hottest 100 win due to new job driving forklifts — The Chaser (@chaser) January 23, 2022

Lastly, the gang themselves.

We’re so absolutely chuffed! Number 1 in @triplej‘s #Hottest100 in 2021! A big thank you to everyone who voted for us. We loved singing “Elephant” by @tameimpala and we’re so glad you all loved it too! 💛💜💙❤🐘🎸 #TheWiggles pic.twitter.com/4tAF6GvCgY — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 22, 2022

Now that the dust is starting to settle, we can’t help thinking… Are The Wiggles and Tame Impala going to collab??