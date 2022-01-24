The No.1 spot on Triple J’s Hottest 100 has been claimed by many musical legends over the years, but none quite so legendary as The Wiggles and their cover of Tame Imapla’s ‘Elephant’.

Move over Justin Bieber, step aside Olivia Rodrigo. Time to hop in the big red car and learn a thing or two about music. 

The tension across Australia on Saturday evening was palpable, as we edged closer to the No.1 spot. 

And then we hit No.2 and thought… “Hang on. They haven’t played that Wiggles cover yet…”

Surely not.”

But throw your hot potatoes in the air and wake up Jeff because The Wiggles took it out. 

If you missed it, The Wiggles did a cover of ‘Elephant’ on Triple J’s Like A Version earlier last year. 

Check it out!

Understandably, Australia went wild and it led to some of the best reactions of a No.1 yet. 

Hats off to our authorities for keeping us all safe in these confusing times.

And of course some satire from your second favourite news source.

Lastly, the gang themselves.

Now that the dust is starting to settle, we can’t help thinking… Are The Wiggles and Tame Impala going to collab??

