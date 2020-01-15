Rising pop juggernaut Dorian Electra has confirmed their debut Australian headline show. The eccentric musician will bring their acclaimed The Flamboyant Tour: Part II, to Melbourne’s The Workers Club on Friday, February 28th. Tickets go on sale at 12 pm tomorrow Friday, January 17th.

The past year has seen Electra garner a cult queer following, and receive enormous critical acclaim across the board. They have previously collaborated with pop trailblazer Charli XCX and feminist protest punks Pussy Riot. Electra released her debut studio album, Flamboyant, in June last year. Check out the music video for the title track below.

DORIAN ELECTRA

The Flamboyant Tour: Part II – Australia 2020

Tickets on sale Friday, January 17th via Live Nation

Friday, February 28th

The Workers Club, Melbourne