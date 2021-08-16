Earlier this month, the eldest daughter of Dr. Dre, LaTanya Young came forward with claims that she was homeless and had been living out of her car.

Young said, “My kids are staying with friends — they are not living in the car, it’s just me. I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

She added, “I have friends and family that will let us come back and forth, but the majority of the time I’m living out of my car.”