Earlier this month, the eldest daughter of Dr. Dre, LaTanya Young came forward with claims that she was homeless and had been living out of her car.
Young said, “My kids are staying with friends — they are not living in the car, it’s just me. I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”
She added, “I have friends and family that will let us come back and forth, but the majority of the time I’m living out of my car.”
“It’s embarrassing because people are looking at me wondering, ‘Why?’ What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got.”
In addition to her statement, she also claimed that she had been trying to reach her father for financial support, however hadn’t received any responses.
She has stated that the only contact she has had from her father over the past 18 years has been through his team.
Now Young has taken matters into her own hands, launching a GoFundMe page with her target goal being $50,000.
Right now Young has received 216 donations and has raised $4253, alongside messages of support from donors.
The GoFundMe description reads, “This fundraiser is to help LaTanya and her four kids find a safe and stable home. She is currently working at DoorDash to keep afloat and these funds will be deeply appreciated. Thank you so much.”
While Dre recently divorced from his wife Nicole Young, his eldest daughter has a different mother, Dre’s former and previous partner Lisa Johnson.
The pair having split back when she was five years old. Young is now 38 years of age.
