LaTanya Young – the eldest daughter of Dr. Dre is reportedly homeless and living out of her car.

As per Complex, Young who is 38 years of age is currently an UberEats and DoorDash driver and claims that she has been trying to contact her father for financial support.

She says that the only contact she has had with him in the past 18 years is through his team.

Young said, “My kids are staying with friends — they are not living in the car, it’s just me. I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

She added, “I have friends and family that will let us come back and forth, but the majority of the time I’m living out of my car.”

"It's embarrassing because people are looking at me wondering, 'Why?' What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got." As per Daily Mail, Young is Dre's daughter with former partner Lisa Johnson, with the pair having split back when she was five years old. Last month it was reported that Dr. Dre had been ordered to pay almost $300, 000 per month in spousal support, following the divorce from his ex-wife, Nicole Young. As per the documents, Dre is reportedly set to be locked into this arrangement until his ex-wife begins another relationship whether that is marriage (or not), a death of either party or until another court order is served. In addition, he will also need to fork out health insurance costs in addition to paying expenses related to a number of properties. All in all, that sees Dre come to a grand total of over $3.5 million dollars in spousal support per year. There is also no word yet on whether this is a temporary arrange and if there will be a settlement between the now ex-pair.

