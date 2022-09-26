Rihanna has only just been confirmed as next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, but already everyone’s commenting on the sensational booking.

While appearing on Apple Music 1 shortly after the announcement was made, Dr. Dre expressed his excitement about Rihanna performing at the Halftime Show, as per Billboard.

“Oh, my god,” he said. “Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.

“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”

Dre also had some advice for Rihanna. “Put the right people around you, and have fun,” said Dre. “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”

Dre appeared at this year’s Halftime Show alongside Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. During his Apple Music 1 chat, he also opened up about how the performance made him “extremely nervous.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before,” he revealed. “Not only that, I don’t know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning. So it’s the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you. All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show.

“We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on. You’re talking about at least 3,000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes. So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time. When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends.”

Rihanna slyly confirmed that she’ll be the Halftime Show headliner in February 2023 by posting picture of an NFL-branded football on her Instagram (see below). There was no caption to the post, but its meaning was clear.