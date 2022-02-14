Eminem is known for pushing boundaries, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the American rapper did exactly what he told the NFL that he wouldn’t do at the Super Bowl which aired today.

It’s been widely reported that the NFL turned down a request from Eminem in which he asked to kneel “Colin Kaepernick-style”, during his performance at the huge sporting event. Regardless, Slim Shady defied the rules and bowed down as Dre performed piano at the event.

The move was met by delight from social media users.

“Eminem took the knee despite NFL told him not to. Legend behaviour,” posted on Twitter user.

“Eminem to the NFL after they told him not to take a knee and he did it anyway,” said another alongside a photo of Eminem throwing the bird on both hands.

“Absolutely the best #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow in years. 🔥🔥🔥Eminem taking the knee for #Kaepernick even though the NFL told him not to, was epic,” added another.

Eminem to the NFL after they told him not to take a knee and he did it anyway.#PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/vjPXXjs5B5

— ScottyChrysForever33 (@ScottyStyles33) February 14, 2022

However, the New York Post has just reported that NFL reps told them that Eminem wasn’t told not to kneel during the show.

“The rumors were shot down as false before the broadcast by NFL reps, who told The Post that players have been taking knees since 2016 without sanctions, so musical talent wouldn’t be held to a different standard,” the publication reported.

This year’s Super Bowl half time show was stacked with iconic artists, and embraced a Hip Hop theme, featuring performances from Eminem along with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and 50 cent.

