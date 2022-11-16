Drake has seemingly thrown shade at Taylor Swift by posting a screenshot of Billboard’s Top 100 charts and blocking out her name in the top spot – but leaving Sam Smith and Kim Petras names visible.

The rapper took to his stories to celebrate the success of his new album with 21 Savage Her Loss. The new record took out seven of the top 10 spots on the charts, but failed to beat Taylor Swift’s song ‘Anti-Hero’ which came first. In the screenshot on Drake’s story, both Taylor’s name and her song name were covered up with random emojis.

To add more fuel to the fire, Drake’s producer took to his own Instagram account and posted a screenshot of the Global 200 charts. “The world knows what the real #1 song is… #RichFlex “No tricks on this side,” he wrote, tagging Drake and 21 Savage. The posts have upset Swifties, with many fans taking to social media to call both Drake and his producer “petty”.

Since Drake posted the story things have changed slightly. While ‘Anti-Hero’ still sits at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Drake and 21 Savage’s song ‘Rich Flex’ has bumped Taylor’s song down to number two, and taken out the top spot on the Billboard Global 200 charts.

Drake and Savage released Her Loss on the 4th of November and the album entered the charts at number one. It’s Drake’s 12th number one album, and 21 Savage’s third, which makes the ‘One Dance’ rapper the third artist with the most No. 1s on the Billboard 200 chart behind the Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14).

Whispers first began of conflict between Swift and Drake when a fan noticed the rapper had deleted a photo of himself and Swift from his Instagram account. Many fans have speculated that Drake did so because he was concerned that the success of her new album, Midnights, would block his new album from the top spot on the charts. Midnights was released on the 21st of October, two weeks before Her Loss was dropped.