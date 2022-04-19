When Drake decided to share a throwback picture of himself and Taylor Swift together on social media today, the reaction from both artist’s fans was immediate and unsurprising.

The rapper took to Instagram with a series of pictures, culminating in an intimate image of him with his arms draped around a smiling Swift. “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,” he cryptically captioned the post.

While the exact meaning of his Instagram throwback is unclear, fans have started to speculate wildly that it could mean a sensational collaboration is on the way.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Drake wouldn’t randomly post a photo with Taylor Swift just like that… Looks like the collaboration is really coming,” asserted someone. “I think a Taylor and Drake collab is FINALLY going to happen or happened… why else would he just post about it NOW,” wrote another fan. “I’m shaking crying screaming and throwing up,” was someone else’s reasonable reaction.

Someone else pointed out that there were previously rumours about a collaboration between the pair during Swift’s 1989 era. “What if that song is in the vault tracks?” they questioned hopefully. Other people were just content to share other pictures of Drake and Swift together over the years.

While the pair have been relatively quiet in 2022 so far, 2021 was another mammoth year for them both. Drake released his sixth album Certified Lover Boy and became the first artist ever to claim as many as nine of the top 10 U.S. Billboard Hot 100 songs at the same time. Swift dropped the re-recording Red (Taylor’s Version), topping charts around the world, including in the U.S., U.K., and Australia.

Do you think a Drake and Taylor Swift collaboration would go well? No matter how it sounded, it would almost certainly break the internet and chart records.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer or the Pop Observer.

i know this pic was taken years ago, but notice how her hair resembles 1989 era hairstyle !!! 1989 is coming https://t.co/5QyJW04GdY — vince mikael abrams (@kaelbins13) April 19, 2022

taylor swift and drake. that’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/KtX33Kymk3 — taylor swift videos (@taylorclipes) April 19, 2022

not the drake x taylor collab actually coming pic.twitter.com/lgqkAGKtg5 — ale (@17POSITIONS) April 19, 2022

Taylor Swift hanging out with Drake. We should all be scared. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) April 19, 2022