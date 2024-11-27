Drake has officially announced his return to Australia in 2025, marking his first tour Down Under in eight years.

The news broke during a live stream with Canadian streamer xQc on November 24th, where Drake revealed his excitement about reconnecting with his Australian fans.

“February 9th for anybody that’s watching from Australia, I’m coming back to Australia for the first time in eight years,” Drake said during the stream. “I love it there.” He also teased that the tour, amusingly named the Anita Max Wynn Tour, would include multiple shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and the Gold Coast, with more details to come.

As fans gear up for what’s sure to be a massive tour next year, let’s rewind to 2017 – the last time Drake performed in Australia.

Back then, the Canadian superstar brought his ‘Boy Meets World’ tour to arena audiences in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

At the time, Drake was riding high on the success of his 2016 album Views and his 2017 playlist project More Life. But reviews of the shows were mixed, although most agreed they were a spectacle to behold.

The Guardian Australia gave the 2017 tour a glowing four-star review, calling it “technically, a masterpiece” and praising the upgraded stage production, complete with fireworks, light cages, glowing balls, and a giant globe. “It’s his physical energy and crowd engagement that really separate him from his hip-hop contemporaries,” they wrote, hailing Drake as a bona fide pop star.

In contrast, the Sydney Morning Herald delivered a three-star review, noting it was “spectacle over substance” but conceding that Drake “played to his strengths.” Triple j also chimed in, summarising the performances as “well and truly giving more spectacle.”

Drake’s upcoming tour is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated events of 2025. With his enthusiasm for returning and fans eager for live shows after years of waiting, this tour could be even bigger than his last.

Stay tuned for official dates and ticket details—Tone Deaf will keep you posted. In the meantime, you can sign up here for Ticketek’s waitlist to make sure you don’t miss out.