With Kanye West releasing Donda into the world, it officially means that we’re one step closer to receiving Certified Lover Boy from Drake.

At the beginning of this month Drake announced that the album’s arrival was imminent.

He said, “Album’s cooked. Certified Lover Boy on the way, and that’s for anyone in the way.”

Up until then, a release date for the album was nowhere to be found, but that was until the ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ artist hijacked ESPN’s Sportscenter program to announce the album’s release date, we have come to expect the album to release on September 3rd.

Unlike Donda, Certified Lover Boy has some pretty eyebrow-raising cover art, which is set to feature rows of pregnant women emoji.

At first glance, it seems like a pretty amateur album cover, but that’s for anyone who doesn’t know it’s the work of an artist by the name of Damien Hirst.

Many fans online are getting deep within the meaning behind the cover art, with many suggesting that the cover art speaks to the fact that the album is nine months late.

The album is also about love making – which its title suggests.

this CLB cover makes so much sense bc the album is 9 MONTHS late and is coming out over LABOR day weekend…. Drake a genius fr 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/esDBjoCAD8 — Certified Gamer Boy 🅧 (@cjx324) August 30, 2021

Drake took to Instagram to share the album’s cover art which has since been confirmed by Instagram page, Drake Related.

Hirst was tagged in Drake’s cover art post.

Is there a history between the rapper and the art of Hirst?

Well, there’s certainly a history between Kanye West and Hirst – with West being an appreciator of his art, having posted photos of one of his sculpture on social media.

Like a carefully played out game of chess, Drake going to Hirst for album artwork is a classic move.

Yesterday West’s Donda album was released with much drama, where the rapper claimed that it was done without his permission.

West took to Instagram to make the claim, saying, “Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked ‘Jail 2’ from being on the album.”

