The rich and famous are notoriously difficult to buy gifts for, but rapper Drake seems to have nailed it with his present to DJ Khaled for his 47th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram, DJ Khaled revealed that Drake gifted him not one but four hi-tech toilets for his special day over the weekend.

“Listen this is not no regular toilet bowl. My brother Drake just bought me and my family about four big toilet bowls,” Khaled told fans in the Instagram video.

“This is called a Toto toilet bowl. If you’ve ever been to Drake’s house, his toilet bowls are incredible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

DJ Khaled continued, “This is called a Toto toilet bowl. I’m not even joking, Drake, we’ve been wanting this. Me and my queen (have) been talking about getting Totos for the whole house.”

“It’s not about the money, it’s just about, he went and got the best of the best. He gifted us a few of these Toto toilet bowls,” Khaled said of his friend. “I ain’t try it yet, but I’m hearing there’s some music involved. Might play some music. Nah, real talk! Shout-out to Toto, Drake, thank you for this gift. This is the most amazing toilet bowl I’ve ever seen in my life!”

Khaled added that he planned to install the fancy toilets in his en suite bathroom, in the guest restroom, the movie room, and his studio – and one in the studio that would be specifically reserved for Drake.

Drake’s gracious gift comes following the pair collaborating on the single ‘Staying Alive’ with Lil Baby, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

