Conan O’Brien couldn’t resist taking a jab at the year’s biggest rap battle while hosting the Academy Awards, referencing the ongoing war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

“We’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile,” O’Brien joked, pausing before adding, “Don’t worry, I’m lawyered up.”

The remark nodded to Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, where he delivered “Not Like Us”—the diss track that became the defining anthem of their rivalry. On the song, Lamar directly takes aim at Drake, flipping the title of his 2021 album with the line, “Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophile.”

Drake hasn’t let it slide. He’s since filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, accusing them of defamation and harassment for allegedly pushing a “false and malicious narrative” through “Not Like Us.”

Conan O’Brien at the #Oscars: “Well, we’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile.” pic.twitter.com/KmbX3QjnlM — Variety (@Variety) March 3, 2025

Their beef, which kicked off when Lamar dropped a scorching verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” in early 2024, escalated into a flurry of diss tracks. “Not Like Us” emerged as the biggest hit of the battle, and Lamar’s Grammy wins for song and record of the year only cemented his upper hand before his Super Bowl performance.

Even at the Oscars, the feud still looms large—overshadowing even some of the night’s biggest wins. “Anora” took home Best Picture, with Adrien Brody winning Best Actor for “The Brutalist” and Mikey Madison earning Best Actress for “Anora”.

O’Brien, hosting the Oscars for the first time, kept the crowd entertained with his jokes—though it was his dig at hip-hop’s biggest rivalry that had everyone talking.

Meanwhile, Drake has quietly pulled the plug on the remainder of his Australia and New Zealand tour. His team cited “a scheduling conflict” in a statement exclusively provided to Tone Deaf, assuring fans that rescheduled dates—and additional shows—are in the works.