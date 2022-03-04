Drake gifted a Twitch user $86,000 ($117,000 AUD) in Bitcoin, and she reportedly lost all of the money gambling in the same night.

Twitch user Sincerelyjuju was live streaming when she received a large payment in Bitcoin, which she later announced was sent from Drake. Not long after, Sincerelyjuju received another Bitcoin payment from the rapper, with the total amount equalling $86,000.

“Yo, what the fuck?” the gamer can be heard saying in the video as she discovers the payment in her account.

“Wait, who’s it from?” She asks in the video, “who did this?”.

“That’s a whole Bitcoin. I was just gifted a whole Bitcoin!” She exclaims.

“Someone kept saying check your Bitcoin you’ve got a gift, you got a dono,” Sincerelyjuju says, referring to the live chat feature on the platform.

The video shows a user called Kai Bent Lee saying, “it’s from the boy”.

“What boy,” she asks to which Kai Bent Lee replies, “Drake”.

“It’s from Drake, what the fuck?” Sincerelyjuju says.

The video then flicks to her playing blackjack, and she receives another payment in Bitcoin.

“You received another $43,000,” her friend says in the clip.

“What the fuck? We got another dono,” Sincerelyjuju responds.

Sincerelyjuju took to Instagram to share her delight over the rapper’s generosity. “Drake gifted me 44k,” she wrote alongside a clip of one of the transactions.

It’s been reported that she later lost the whole amount while playing a gambling game.

Drake is a passionate gamer and is known for commonly using Twitch. In 2018, he set a new record for the number of concurrent streams on Twitch on Wednesday night playing Fortnite: Battle Royale with Travis Scott and popular gamer Ninja. At one point during their stream, there were over 600,000 concurrent viewers watching, which is a record for a single channel on the platform.

