Last week T-Pain targeted up-and-coming artists in a Twitch Tirade during a live stream. The rapper has a surprising ally in the form of Dr. Dre who took to social media today to agree with T-Pain.

Despite the fact that his biggest hit ‘I’m N Luv (Wit a Stripper)’ was released over 15 years ago, T-Pain targeted rising artists for their lack of originality within the music industry. He specifically attacked up-and-coming MCs, saying that they simply copy today’s stars.

You know when your shit sounds like somebody else’s shit,” he shouted in a recent Twitch stream. “You’re making it because you think—because you’re in the studio, like, ‘What’s the No. 1 record right now? We need to make another one of those!’ Stop doing that! Stop! You’re not original! Give me some original shit!”

Dr. Dre uploaded a post today agreeing with T-Pain’s sentiments. “Shoutout to @tpain!! I’m here laughing my fuckin ass off, but he’s right. I know and feel exactly what you’re saying,” he commented alongside a video of T-Pain’s rant.

During his Twitch stream, T-Pain hit claimed that a lot of rising artists are sending him music that he doesn’t like.

“Stop! Just fucking do something else! God damn it! Do some different music!” he continued. “We have all the shit that you’re doing. We already have it! Lil Uzi Vert is already doing it. Lil Baby is already doing it. DaBaby is already doing it. It’s literally two n***as with Baby in their names that’s already doing all the music you want! Do something else! Do something else! That’s it! That’s all we want … Stop sending me this bullshit! And then get mad when I don’t like it. Jesus god-damn tap-dancing Christ!”

During the stream, T-Pain said that artists who make “bad music” are having the most success because they have money. Seems a little ironic considering the lyrics to T-Pain’s song ‘Bartender’ read “Ooh, she made us drinks to drink/ We drunk ’em, got drunk/ And then I think she thinks I’m cool”. Regardless, ‘

T-Pain’s addressed the lack of success his recent songs have had, saying he doesn’t “give a fuck about that”.

“I’m not saying that this generation of music is worse than any other. I’m not saying that, ‘Oh my god, I’m so mad that my kind of music isn’t getting popular right now. I don’t give a fuck about that … I don’t give a fuck about numbers because I know all that shit can be bought … But I do give a fuck about you doing something different with your fucking music.”

The defensive comments were only reinforced by a tweet that T-Pain sent out shortly after reminding his followers “Got 2 legit Grammies in the last 3 years and got a song out rn that’s top 15 on radio in the US.”

I undrstnd not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb shit like “he just mad because he ain’t got no hits” I’m in all different genres. Got 2 legit Grammies in the last 3 years and got a song out rn that’s top 15 on radio in the US — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 14, 2021

