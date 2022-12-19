It was the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday night and, without getting too into it (this is a music publication after all), it was the match that finally crowned Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time.

Messi’s Argentina prevailed over France in a nail-biting penalty shootout, after the sublime Kylian Mbappé almost single-handedly fought back against the South Americans to draw the game 3-3 in extra time. Wouldn’t it be great to be a fly on the wall at the next PSG training session with Messi and Mbappé?

One man who probably wasn’t wildly celebrating Argentina’s win was Drake. The rapper lost a whopping $1 million on last night’s final, despite actually picking Argentina to win. Lucky that’s just small change to one of the world’s biggest artists.

The reason Drizzy missed out was because he placed his technically winning bet in the 1×2 market, which doesn’t take into account extra time. So Mbappé shouldn’t expect a dinner invite next time he’s in Toronto.

Many even thought Argentina’s chances were over as soon as Drake revealed he was betting on them to win, with the rapper notoriously being terrible at picking winners recently.

After he got a picture with Drake, boxing star Anthony Joshua went on to be shockingly defeated by Andy Ruiz Jr; Drake placed a bet on Charles Leclerc to win the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix earlier this year, only for the French driver to suffer an engine failure during the race.

It’s not all been bad luck on the betting market for Drake. He put a cool $200,000 down on the Golden State Warriors to win the Western Conference, which they duly did on their way to win this year’s NBA title. It must be fun having hundreds of thousands of dollars to casually bet on random sporting outcomes.

