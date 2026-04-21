Drake’s Iceman release date has apparently been revealed, and it wasn’t through a press release or a cryptic tweet.

Instead, a Twitch streamer named Kishka took matters into his own hands, uncovering the May 15 date by taking a sledgehammer to a giant block of ice in downtown Toronto.

In a move that feels ripped from a video game side quest, Drake had a massive ice sculpture installed in the city centre on Monday, posting on Instagram that the album’s release date was hidden inside.

This predictably drew crowds, but as reported by Rolling Stone, streamer Kishka came prepared with blowtorches and tools to get the job done. Clips from his stream show the chaotic scene as he eventually pulls a blue waterproof bag from the shattered ice, revealing the date to the surrounding crowd.

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According to the report, Kishka then drove to Drake’s house where he was allegedly gifted $100,000 for his efforts. This whole stunt is the latest piece of promotion for Iceman, which has been teased since last summer with a mysterious YouTube noir series featuring guests like Central Cee and Yeat, and frozen-themed decorations at his courtside seats at a Toronto Raptors game.

Iceman will be Drake’s ninth solo studio album and his first major release since his highly publicised war of words with Kendrick Lamar, which culminated in a lawsuit against UMG over defamation. It follows his 2025 joint R&B project with Partnextdoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.