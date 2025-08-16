The CEO of Universal Music Group, Lucian Grainge, has released his first response to Drake’s lawsuit against the music giant for allegedly playing part in the release of Kendrick Lamar’s hit diss song “Not Like Us“.

Earlier this week, Drake’s lawyers attempted to force Grainge to submit documents they believe would contribute to their case of the CEO’s alleged involvement in the planning and release of the track in filings reviewed by Rolling Stone.

In response to the legal request, UMG attorneys issued fillings to the Southern District of New York which feature Grainge describing the allegations of his involvement in the subtleties of the song’s release as “farcical.”

On top of allegations of Grainge’s personal involvement in the distribution of “Not Like Us,” the motion also points to the CEO saying UMG’s leadership should be held “accountable for the decisions we make and how we conduct ourselves” in the company’s Code of Conduct.

It goes on to contend that Grainge was allegedly aware of the lyrics and artwork portraying that Drake is a “pedophile” and cites him celebrating “Not Like Us” winning Grammy for Record of the Year as part of an attempt to “devalue Drake’s music and brand in order to gain leverage in negotiations for an extension” of his contract.

Hitting back at the long list of allegations, a declaration attributed to Grainge reads: “Given Drake’s motion, I would like to make it quite clear that I had never heard the recording ‘Not Like Us,’ nor ever saw the corresponding cover art or music video, until after they were released by Interscope Records.”

“Whilst, as part of my role, I certainly have financial oversight of and responsibility for UMG’s global businesses, the proposition that I was involved in, much less responsible for, reviewing and approving the content of ‘Not Like Us,’ its cover art or music video, or for determining or directing the promotion of those materials, is groundless and indeed ridiculous.”

Grainge added that it “makes no sense whatsoever” for the top of a “publicly-traded, multi-billion dollar, multi-national corporation whose operations in over sixty countries covering nearly 200 markets” to be “in the weeds as to the release and promotion of any particular sound recording.”

The CEO went on to muddy Drake’s claims that he was “behind a scheme to ‘devalue’ [Drake’s] brand.”

“An allegation that makes no sense due to the fact that the company that I run, Universal Music Group N.V., has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Drake, including longstanding and critical financial support for his recording career, the purchase and ownership of the bulk of his recording catalog, and the purchase of his music publishing rights,” Grainge wrote.