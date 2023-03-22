Jim Beam Welcome Sessions have continued on in fine fashion, heading out west to stand in contention as one of the year’s best events, this time thanks to none other than Perth hip hop icon Drapht who ensured fans were supplied with a truly unforgettable day.

First announcing their current roster of events earlier this year, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions entered 2023 in a characteristically huge way, ensuring that recent years would serve as an example of all the massive events still to come.

For those lucky enough to be in attendance at these gatherings, it was proof positive of music’s ability to not only bring people together, but to ensure that the sense of community is thriving after these past few years in which many were torn apart. Much of the draw of these powerful shows have been based around fans relishing the chance to get up close with their favourite artists, feeding off the same energy that these high-profile names have brought to the stage each time.

In early February, Sydney’s own Lime Cordiale helped to kick things off, taking over The Island in Sydney for a DJ set against a gorgeous backdrop that featured the Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Of course, the question then became, “Well, how can such an event be topped?” While it might be impossible to capture lightning in a bottle twice, there was no question as to whether things would again be taken to the top level when Drapht took to the stage in Perth on Saturday, March 4th.

Appearing at The Aviary Rooftop alongside the gorgeous weekend sun, it was clear from the get-go that things were lining up to ensure an unforgettable day for everyone in attendance. With the hip-hop legend arriving ready to dish out unparalleled beats, the atmosphere was complemented immediately with refreshing drinks, good times, and good friends from the local music-loving community.

With dedicated supporters in tow, the action kicked off immediately, with Drapht ensuring that the crowd was pumped as they sang along to all their favourite cuts. Dishing out his trademark energetic performance style at every moment, Drapht was joined by a drummer and a sax player, with the intensity he supplied being matched by adoration at every turn.

With the crowd unable to stop smiling, singing, and dancing at all times, refreshing Jim Beam serves were also on offer, ensuring that no one was left wanting in any regard. In fact, the vibe of the event was so off the scale that it even flowed outside of the venue, with members of the general public being able to hear the set and joining in with dancing where possible.

Given Drapht is himself a Perth local, it was special not just for fans to witness a local artist performing in their town, but also for Drapht himself, who relished the homecoming and the opportunity to perform before many of the very same fans who supported him from the early days.

“[Music] was always just a hobby, but after releasing my first two albums my fanbase grew, and it showed me how important being a part of that community was,” he told Rolling Stone Australia recently. “If it wasn’t for my fans, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do from 2001 all the way to 2023.

“I’ve been lucky enough to live off my music for the last 15 years, so I appreciate everyone who has been a part of my journey. To see that people are still engaged in my music blows my mind every day.”

His gratitude continued on even after his set, with the meet-and-greet with fans running into overtime, with Drapht making sure that everyone who waited in line was able to either get a photo with him, or something signed.

Needless to say, it was an event that will go down in history in Drapht’s books, with his myriad of fans undoubtedly left hoping that a chance for history to repeat may one day come around again.

