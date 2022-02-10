Dr. Dre gave fans some excitement as he talked about Super Bowl Halftime Show surprises after his rehearsal.

When asked what kind of surprises the fans can expect during the 12-minute SB LVI performance, Dre’s lips were sealed. “I’m not talking about that, but yes,” he said before doubling down that fans would find surprises during the show, “Yes, but I’m not gonna talk about it.”

50 Cent’s Dre-produced hit ‘In Da Club’ was heard by fans during rehearsals inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. earlier this week, leading some to speculate one of the surprises to come in the form of his appearance.

One thing we can clear off our minds is a repeat of Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s 2004 Super Bowl incident. “There won’t be any wardrobe malfunctions,” said Snoop.

“I had to talk Snoop and Eminem out of pulling their penises out, especially Eminem,” the Compton rapper and producer joked.

Snoop continued, talking about the significance this show will have on hip-hop and the NFL alike, “This is what hip-hop and the NFL is supposed to be about, representing change, about moving forward,” he said. “We appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hip-hop. We know a lot of people didn’t want hip-hop on stage, but we here now and ain’t nothin’ you can do about it.”

Dre hopes the group’s performance will shifts fans’ perspectives of hip-hop culture moving forward. “We’re gonna open more doors for hip-hop artists in the future and making sure that the NFL understands that this is what it should have been a long time ago. We’re gonna show how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage, and how exciting we’re gonna be to the fans.”

As for Mary, her focus is on giving the best performance possible, “The vision is to do what I do, just leave it all on the stage,” she said, while Dre said he got “goosebumps” after watching her rehearse. “If I’m getting them, I know what the audience is gonna feel when she hits the stage.”

They’re hopeful that Sunday’s show will also be one of the greatest in the show’s history. “We want to make sure that this is one of the best halftime shows ever,” said Dre.