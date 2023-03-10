Dream Frankie Dream are pretty much what you’d get if a pop-rock group procreated with a surfboard; a really cool surfboard, at that.

The emerging band manages to perfectly balance an energetic and addictive sound with a cruisy vibe, as demonstrated in their latest single ‘Mistake’.

‘Mistake’, which was released today, is the sixth single released by the band and is their second since rebranding from Business to Dream Frankie Dream.

As well as their new release, the boys have also announced their first east coast tour, which will see them perform in Brisbane, Byron Bay, Sydney, Wollongong, Central Coast and their hometown on the Gold Coast with special guests Billie Eternal making an appearance in limited cities.

To celebrate their new single ‘Mistake’ and the announcement of their tour, we caught up with Dream Frankie Dream as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about their lives and music.

Listen to ‘Mistake’ by Dream Frankie Dream:

How did your artist name come about?

We were originally releasing and performing as BUSINESS. for a year and a half and Dream Frankie Dream came about with a shift in the music we’re writing and recording.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Songs you’d like if they were slow and recorded on one guitar.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Our recent releases, Peace, Moving Out & Mistake focus heavily on navigating romantic and platonic relationships, figuring out what’s best for you in those situations, and understanding when you may have outgrown certain connections.

What do you love about your hometown?

Being close to the beach, friends and family. On the Gold Coast, we’re lucky to be between the beach and hinterland simultaneously. We’ve all grown up here so we feel really connected to a wide community of family and friends.

Career highlight so far?

Playing with The Terrys in Byron Bay was pretty cool.

Fave non-music hobby?

5-a-side football, #BigSexyFC baby.

What’s on your dream rider?

Green tea, lots of H2O and avocado on toast.

Dream music collaboration?

Slowthai.Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Doing what we’re doing now for more people, without having to turn up to work on a Monday.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

The Champs – Tequila.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

He who seeks will find.