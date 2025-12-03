Drive-By Truckers officially reunited with former guitarist Jason Isbell for the first time in 18 years during Tuesday’s episode of Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Southern rock veterans delivered a compelling performance of “Hell No, I Ain’t Happy”, a standout track from their acclaimed 2003 album Decoration Day.

The reunion performance coincided with the recent “Definitive” reissue of Decoration Day, which features bonus tracks including a new remix and a 2022 live recording. Patterson Hood, the band’s frontman, described the album as their “masterpiece” and praised Isbell’s integral contribution to the record.

“We have always remained friends with Jason, and honestly, he and I are closer now than ever,” Hood stated. “I consider Decoration Day to be our masterpiece, and he was such an integral part of that album that it’s wonderful that he’s able to join us in celebrating this release.”

Despite the official nature of Tuesday’s reunion, Drive-By Truckers and Isbell have occasionally shared the stage since his departure from the band in 2007.

In 2017, Isbell made a surprise appearance during the band’s Nashville performance, contributing to one song. More recently, he joined the group for an impromptu set at his own Shoals Fest in Alabama during 2021, performing guitar on “Heathens” and providing vocals for “The Day John Henry Died”.

The Late Show performance represented a significant moment for both parties, marking nearly two decades since Isbell’s exit from the band that helped launch his solo career. The chemistry between the musicians appeared intact during their rendition of the Decoration Day track, suggesting their friendship has endured despite their professional separation.

However, fans hoping for an extended reunion tour may need to temper their expectations. Isbell has already announced 2026 tour dates with his established backing band, the 400 Unit, indicating his commitment to his solo career trajectory. The reunion appears to be a one-off celebration of the Decoration Day reissue rather than a precursor to regular collaborations.