It’s been a minute since one of most influential punk-rock bands have hit Australian stages, but that’s changing in November as Dropkick Murphys today announced four Australian dates for November.

They’ll be accompanied by Chicago’s Aklaline Trio, who were last here in 2018 for Good Things Festival, but fans in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide can look forward to seeing both perform together later this year.

Dropkick Murphy’s rose to fame in the 90’s for their anthematic, adrenaline boosting music which has seen them achieve four Billboard top ten albums over a career spanning close to three decades (and counting).

The group have sold millions globally, have achieved Gold albums and Double Platinum records, amassing over half a billion streams. Songs like “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” and “Rose Tattoo” (amongst many others) have solidified their status within the global punk rock scene. To put it simply, they’ve reached legendary status within the punk rock scene, and are on a mission to prove that the genre isn’t dead.

Their support for the tour, Aklaline Trio, are widely respected themselves. They’ve been together for over 25 years, and have stamped their presence on rock, and are seen as a highly influential band with the genre. This year, they released their release their tenth album, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, which was their first album release in five years.

On the project, the Trio made an effort to re-simplify their sound, and restore the essence of their earlier music, something Australian fans can be excited to hear live later this year.

Dropkick Murphys 2024 Australian Headline Tour

Pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 2nd (9am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, July 4th (9am local time)



Pre-sale ticket information available via https://daltours.cc/DKM2024

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Friday, November 15th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, November 17th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, November 20th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 22nd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD