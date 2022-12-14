Acclaimed soft rock artist Drugdealer is coming to Australia next year.

Coinciding with their appearance at Brisbane’s Nine Lives Festival next March, the LA-based outfit will then visit Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth throughout the rest of the month (see full details below).

Led by main songwriter Michael Collins, Drugdealer have been some of the most blissfully nostalgic rock of the last several years, prominently collaborating with artists like Weyes Blood and Sean Nicholas Savage.

“A collection of ’70s-tinged soft-rock jams for heading out on your own Magical Mystery Tour, and proof of the power of the song,” NME wrote about their 2019 album Raw Honey.

That was followed up this year by the equally strong Hiding In Plain Sight, a record that almost didn’t make its way to fans at all.

With Collins being disillusioned with his singing voice, a chance encounter with artist and composer Annette Peacock at the Marfa Myths Festival changed everything.

“I was so inspired by Annette,” Collins says. “I told her my plight, then I played her a song, and she told me I wasn’t singing high enough for my speaking voice.

“When I returned to LA, I started coming up with new progressions, which I’d modulate up three half-steps. It forced me to find a new way to sing.”

Hiding in plain sight indeed. Tickets for Drugdealer’s upcoming tour go on sale this Friday, December 16th at 10am AEDT.

Drugdealer 2023 Australian Tour

General tickets on sale Friday, December 16th (10am AEDT)

Further information available via handsometours.com

Saturday, March 4th

Nine Lives Festival, Brisbane, QLD

Monday, March 6th

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, March 8th

Summertown Studio, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, March 9th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 11th

Milk Bar, Perth, WA