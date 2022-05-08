A ‘drunk’ Drake crashed Jack Harlow’s live interview with NBC at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend, teasing the crew as they tried to wrap up the take.

The duo were reportedly in Kentucky to film the music video for Harlow’s new track, ‘Churchill Downs,’ featuring Drake.

The song, which officially dropped the day before the event, appears on the Louisville native’s second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.

“I had to show up, I’m so proud of this guy,” Drake says in a clip of the interview, which has been going viral on social media.

“And we’re drunk,” he continues, causing the host to laugh.

“I’m drunk,” he corrects himself. “He’s sober, I’m drunk.”

When asked if they were backing a horse in the race, Harlow interjects, “We were forced to make a move, on the one and only Happy Jack.”

“He’s really giving a good description of how I feel right now. [If there] was a Happy Aubrey, we’d run that too.”

As the conversation continues, Drake notices a crew member trying to wrap things up off-camera.

“You can’t give it the wrap it up signal,” he says. “What are you gonna cut to? A shot of like, poorly manicured grass, or something?”

Check out a clip of the interview below:

The Drake/Harlow collab originally leaked online last month, and was significant for two reasons: Celebrating how much better Drake’s leaks sound than his officially-released music is a cherished online tradition; and people have been comparing Harlow to the Canadian for some time.

Harlow recently addressed the leak, saying the leak wasn’t the final product.

“It hurt my feelings,” he told Hot 97. “I’m really tight about leaks. I don’t bounce my music so I haven’t had leaks in a long time.”

“I don’t write to my music while I’m working on an album, like it stays in the hard,” he continued. “The only time we get to experience it is in the studio… I don’t export demos because then you have… because you write to it and you can’t change it because you get addicted to a verse… and I don’t want no leaks.”

He said it was particularly disappointing because of who the feature was with.

“Especially ’cause that’s an idol of mine,” he said. “I wanted to control that moment… But, it’s destiny.”