We’re just one month away from Jack Harlow releasing Come Home the Kids Miss You, one of the most highly-anticipated albums of the year.

It looks like one of its tracks has dropped early though. An untitled collaboration between Harlow and fellow rapper Drake has been leaked on social media via the hip hop Twitter account @Kurrco.

The immediate reaction to the track’s sound has been overwhelmingly positive, with Drake in particular receiving plaudits. “Number one hit incoming,” insisted one fan. “Man why can’t Drake rap like this for a whole album,” bemoaned another.

“Yeah Jack can’t release that on his album. They’ll forever fast forward to Drake,” wrote someone else. “Drizzy snapping and showing levels,” wrote another fan approvingly. Listen for yourself below and see if you agree.

While it’s unclear if this leaked track will actually feature on Come Home the Kids Miss You, the forthcoming album is confirmed to feature lead single ‘Nail Tech’ and ‘First Class’, both co-produced by Rogét Chahayed.

Everyone knows how tight Harlow and Drake are after the pair went viral earlier this year due to a comical video of them together on holiday in Turks and Caicos: Harlow was seen peering over Drizzy’s shoulder as he stared intensely into his phone, prompting lots of laughter on social media.

Drake even responded to the post with a series of laughing emojis, insisting he didn’t even know Harlow was behind him. “I swear I didn’t know what was going on I was googling wtf a weng weng drink was,” he wrote. Harlow has also hailed the Certified Lover Boy rapper as his idol in the past.

Harlow’s second album is set for release on May 6th via Generation Now/Atlantic Records, and can be pre-ordered here.

