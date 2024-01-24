Drunk Mums, the band, have finally returned with new music.

Once hailed as “the contemporary benchmark of garage rock” by Beat and “Melbourne’s finest garage-punks” by Trouble Juice, Drunk Mums have stormed back onto the Aussie airwaves after a four-year hiatus with new single, “Livin’ at Night”.

The track is, as expected, barnstorming: the band expel their carefree attitude in relatable lyrics that are often barely audible over raging guitar riffs.

Befitting a cost of living crisis, “Livin’ at Night” is “about living to get blotto on the weekends and not caring about your savings because you’ll never afford a house anyway,” according to songwriter Jake Doyle.

Garage-punks rent – and party – till they die. “It’s a fun song to let loose to and play live. 5 outta 5 vodka sunrises,” the band add.

“Livin’ at Night” is excitingly the first taste of more music from Drunk Mums. Their fourth studio album, Beer Baby, is set for release in March, the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Urban Cowboy.

Formed in 2011, Drunk Mums were one of the best garage rock bands in Australia over the past decade, and their impact on their contemporaries was huge.

“At first, it was seeing local bands like Drunk Mums and Dumb Punts that I found inspirational. They were from Melbourne and had big local followings, so I looked up to them before anyone else,” Amyl and the Sniffers‘ lead singer Amy Taylor once told Kerrang.

They’ve racked up over 30 million streams throughout their career, which includes three albums and three EPs. They’ve impressed crowds at festivals including Laneway and BIGSOUND, and supported the likes of Richie Ramone, Guitar Wolf, and the aforementioned Amyl and the Sniffers.

Drunk Mums’ “Livin’ at Night” is out now. Beer Baby is out Thursday, March 7th via LEGLESS, Gaga Music & Bachelor Records (UK).