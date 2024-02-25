Aussie punk rockers Drunk Mums are hitting the road with their biggest national tour yet, headlining shows in major cities such as Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

The tour coincides with their latest single and music video, “New Australia”, setting the tone for their upcoming album, Beer Baby, which is set to drop on March 7.

The song’s raw power stems from songwriter Jake Doyle’s mundane experience working at Toll in a huge warehouse near Melbourne Airport. Written during his shifts, it captures the monotony of his daily tasks. “It was seriously one of the worst jobs I’ve ever had—proper robot work with no praise,” says Doyle.

The accompanying video, filmed and edited by Wild Rose Pictures, shows the band in their element, drinking beers and rocking out in the west of Melbourne.

Their upcoming album, Beer Baby, was recorded at Hothouse Audio with Jez Giddings (known for his work with Clowns and Kingswood). Featuring tracks like “New Australia” and the January single “Livin’ at Night”, the album promises party anthems that leave no room for sadness or rational thinking. It follows the release of their 2018 album, Urban Cowboy.

Formed in 2011, Drunk Mums—comprised of Jake Doyle, Adam Ritchie, Dean Whitby, and Jonny Badlove—have released 3 LPs and 3 EPs, earning them a dedicated fanbase.

Drunk Mums’ high-energy live performances have graced festivals like Laneway and BIGSOUND. Fresh off a successful UK/EU tour, they’re gearing up to bring their music back home to Australia in May.

Drunk Mums’ “New Australia” is out now via Pissfart Records.

Drunk Mums Australian Tour 2024

Tickets via Oztix

Friday, May 17th

Amplifier, Perth, WA

Saturday, May 18th

Jive, Adelaide

Friday, May 31st

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Friday, June 7th

The Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, June 21st

Max Watt’s, Melbourne, VIC