Dua Lipa is set to levitate her way back to Australia and New Zealand in 2025 for her highly anticipated ‘Radical Optimism’ tour.

After a whirlwind of global shows, Dua’s confirmed she is bringing her chart-topping hits to our shores once again.

The Australian leg kicks off in Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on March 20th, before heading to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 26th, and finally touching down in Auckland at Spark Arena on April 2nd.

It’s been a while since she last hit Aussie stages during her Future Nostalgia tour, where fans couldn’t get enough of her sold-out shows across the country.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from her critically acclaimed third album Radical Optimism, which includes recent hits like "Houdini," "Training Session," and "Illusion." The album debuted at #1 in 11 countries and became Dua's third top 10 album on the ARIA charts. Her self-titled debut album, Dua Lipa, peaked at #8 in 2017, while Future Nostalgia reached #1 and spent a total of three non-consecutive weeks at the top across 2020, 2021, and 2022. The singer-songwriter also landed Billboard's No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021 with her hit single "Levitating." For fans eager to get their hands on tickets to Dua Lipa's Australia and New Zealand tour dates, presales are happening soon. Fans can sign up for the artist pre-sale, which begins September 19th at DuaLipa.com. The general sale kicks off on Friday, September 20th. American Express Card Members also get early access with pre-sale tickets available starting September 18th.

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism Tour

The artist pre-sale begins Thursday, September 19 at 12pm local time.

The general onsale begins Friday, September 20 at 1pm local time.

Visit dualipa.com for pre-sale information and tickets.

Thursday, March 20th

Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday, March 26th

Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday, April 2nd

Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena