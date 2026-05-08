Tame Impala and Kevin Parker treated their UK fans to a big surprise last night when they brought out Dua Lipa during their London show.

The unannounced cameo happened during the Australian band’s performance of “After Thought” at London’s O2 Arena. As reported by Rolling Stone, Lipa came out with no introduction and launched straight into the song’s chorus.

Parker then officially welcomed his “good friend” to the stage. “Let’s play a song that we made together!” he announced, before the pair kicked into Lipa’s 2024 hit song “Houdini”. Watch below.

TAME IMPALA BROUGHT OUT DUA LIPA TO PERFORM “HOUDINI” TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/6jmOrB6eQH — dua lipa crave (@addictionlipa) May 7, 2026

Lipa and Parker first started working together in mid-2022. While it might seem like they’ve always had a perfect creative connection, it wasn’t instant. “He was quite shy in the beginning,” she told Rolling Stone last year.

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But it didn’t take long for them to click.

“Her editing is brutal,” Parker said, talking about the long road to nailing “Houdini”. “I’d kind of recoil in horror and go, ‘Oh, no, it’s a great verse!’ But then an hour later, we’d have something that I can’t imagine not being in the song.”

The two also shared the stage at Glastonbury 2024, performing both “Houdini” and “The Less I Know the Better”.

Lipa has returned the favour to Parker, after the Tame Impala frontman made a surprise appearance at her headline show in Sydney last year. During her second night at Qudos Bank Arena last March, Parker hit the stage to perform “The Less I Know the Better”.

“I made most of Radical Optimism with this person and he’s one of my favourite artists,” Lipa told the crowd. “He’s inspired me a lot. I manifested and dreamt about working with him one day and then I managed to make one of my favourite albums with him. So many of those memories making this record are just so special. And so tonight I feel very lucky that I get to sing one of my favourite songs ever with one of my favourite artists. Give it up for Kevin Parker.”