In a new interview, Dua Lipa finally addressed her scathing statement on Qatar regarding the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony.

Dua Lipa has finally her scathing statement about the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar, claiming that she didn’t like the wide ‘speculation’ around her being a part of something that went against her beliefs.

In the run up to the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, the internet was abuzz with speculation that Lipa was headed to Qatar to perform at the opening ceremony of the world’s biggest football event. The singer was quick in shutting the rumours down, while also taking a dig at the numerous controversies that have surrounded host country Qatar.

Clarifying that she never ‘ever been involved in any negotiation’ to perform, Lipa said on Instagram: “I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

Now, in an interview with Variety, Lipa revealed that she posted the explosive statement in a bid to ‘hold Qatar to account’. “They made pledges on human rights when they signed the deal for the World Cup that have not been satisfactorily met on migrant workers’ rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and freedom of expression — what kind of message does it send if these pledges mean nothing?” she said.

Of course, the singer was quick to clarify that she didn’t have anything personal against Qatar – her response to the rumours about the opening ceremony was one stemming from her belief in social causes dear to her.

“I really have nothing against Qatar, and I hope one day I will get the chance to go there,” she stated. “But I didn’t like being amongst speculation that I was going to perform for something that really goes against my beliefs.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.