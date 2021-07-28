Dua Lipa has taken to social media to address the controversy surrounding collaborator DaBaby, following his homophobic outburst at Rolling Loud Miami over the weekend.

DaBaby found himself mired in controversy following his Rolling Loud set, which took place on the third day of the festival. The rapper brought out maligned musician Tory Lanez as a special guest, and mid-way through his set, launched into a homophobic tirade.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said. “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Following the backlash, DaBaby took to Instagram stories on Monday, June 26th to defend himself — seemingly doubling down on his homophobic rhetoric.

“What I do at a live show is for the live show,” DaBaby said. “It’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five-, six-second clip from their crib on their phone.

“It just don’t work like that, right? Regardless of what y’all motherfuckers are talking about and how the internet twisted up my motherfucking words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the fuck up.”

In another story, DaBaby mused that his comments were “not y’all’s business” unless you were attending Rolling Loud. The musician went on to make more hurtful claims about HIV. “My gay fans don’t got fucking AIDS, stupid ass n—as. They don’t got AIDS,” he said. “My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t no nasty gay n—as. See what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies in the street.”

Dua Lipa, who collaborated with DaBaby on a remix of her Future Nostalgia track ‘Levitating,’ has broken her silence amid the controversy. Lipa condemned DaBaby’s comments, whilst sharing a message of solidarity with the LGBT community.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

