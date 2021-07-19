Dua Lipa has proved that Aussies do it better with the revelation that our own pop princess Kylie Minogue is her lifelong inspiration.

The 25-year-old singer recently teamed up with Kylie to collaborate on the remix of ‘Real Groove’ from her 15th studio album Disc – an achievement, Dua said, that was a childhood dream of hers.

“Since before I was in year three I’ve loved Kylie. I’ve loved all her songs, her music videos, she’s such an icon, she’s the queen,” she told KIIS106.5.

“I think stylistically what we’re both doing has come at the perfect time and I think we’re both killing it.”

Kylie shared the sentiment in an interview with Double J’s Zan Rowe recently, where she said of her new music: “It felt like this day would never arrive.

“[The] year has just been so peculiar. I think everyone’s concept of time is so skewed. Maybe it’s felt longer because we have mostly been home.”

Elsewhere in the radio interview with Dua Lipa, the singer also spoke of the effect COVID had on her career, with the ‘One Kiss’ hitmaker saying the silver lining was that she was able to collaborate with Noah Cyrus for ‘Prisoner’ after they had previously found it difficult to link up due to their schedules.

“After the first four months of lockdown that happened in the U.K. I went back to the States and me and Miley ended up getting together in the studio and working on Prisoner,” she explained.

“But this had been coming, we’ve been friends for a little while and we had an idea and planned to do a song together.

“We just didn’t have the opportunity because we were always so busy and travelling so we couldn’t really get together in a room. Whereas now this feels like the perfect collaboration because it’s the perfect combination of both our sounds, I think it really represents both of us.

She added: “I’m really proud of it. ‘Prisoner’ was such a release on everything that was happening.”

Check out ‘Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)’ by Kylie Minogue and Dua Lipa: