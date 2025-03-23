“So this next song in the set is different every night,” Dua Lipa told the Melbourne crowd, adding it’s when she performs a song “by a local artist.” “And so tonight, I thought it would be a big mistake if I didn’t play one of my favourite, favourite artists who’s also a friend of mine.”

The singer continued, “This is a song I’ve been listening to for a really long time — I mean, 2023 until now — but this is a Saturday night banger, so I think it’s going to be a fun one.”

Lipa then launched into “Rush,” with Sivan making a surprise entrance during the performance without introduction.

So farring her Down Under tour, the Aussie love-in has seen Dua belt out covers of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell,” Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn,” and Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” Imbruglia herself was clearly stoked, posting “OMG!! I love you Dua Lipa” on her Instagram Stories. She added “My home turf… My heart is full”.

Originally written in 1991 and bouncing between artists before landing in Imbruglia’s hands, “Torn” became one of the biggest songs of its era, earning multi-platinum status and defining the late-’90s pop landscape. Lipa’s version, delivered with her signature smoky vocals, had the Melbourne crowd screaming every word.

The singer next performs Sunday night in Melbourne to close out her five-night stand in the city before the trek moves to Sydney, giving her four more opportunities to cover Aussie artists, perhaps like Tame Impala (a Radical Optimism collaborator who she has already covered onstage), INXS, Sia, and Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds.

From Rolling Stone US