Dune Rats only released their latest album, If It Sucks, Turn It Up, in August, but the surf rock trio are already looking towards their next record.
Dunies frontman Danny Beus discussed the vision for new music in a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, revealing they’ve been toying with expansive ideas.
Dune Rats are currently on a massive tour spanning regional Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America and beyond (see Australian tour dates below), which memorably kicked off in Taiwan.
“The festival we played was one of the first punk rock festivals in Taiwan. The people were just so stoked to have us there,” Beus told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in the same interview, revealing the cultural differences between Taiwan and Australia.
“You can buy beers on the street, but no one was drinking,” Beus said. “I was walking around with two cocktails in my hand and this guy’s like, ‘You have two drinks in your hand?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah’. And he just couldn’t understand. He goes, ‘But how are you going to drink two drinks at once?’ It’s kind of normal for us Aussies – if you were at a festival, you’d just go and walk around with two drinks because you don’t want to have to line up to get another one.”
After its release in August, If It Sucks, Turn It Up earned Dune Rats a nomination for Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album at the 2024 ARIA Awards, where it lost out to SPEED’s Only One Mode.
Dune Rats Regional Australia Tour Dates
Saturday, December 28th
Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns
Sunday, December 29th
Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville
Magnum’s Hotel, Airlie Beach
Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone
Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland
Shoal Bay Country Club, Newcastle
Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour
Altar Bar, Hobart
Entrance Leagues Club, Gosford