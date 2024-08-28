Fresh from the release of their fifth studio album, If It Sucks, Turn It Up, Aussie punk rockers Dune Rats have just dropped a blistering new track, “Dead, Rich or In Jail.”

The song, clocking in at just 1 minute and 35 seconds — perfect for the TikTok attention economy — features their longtime friends and Australian tour partners, FIDLAR.

The collaboration marks their first since the 2017 album The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit and captures the chaotic energy fans can expect on their upcoming tour, which kicks off tonight in Jindabyne.

Dune Rats said of “Dead, Rich or In Jail”:

“It’s our first time since The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit collaborating with Zac from FIDLAR, which was awesome to do again. We drew inspiration from that mate everyone has who’ll either end up dead, rich or in jail…for us that friend’s name is Felix.

“It’s also the first time we’ve recorded a track entirely in our own studios, and is definitely the shape of Dunies to come. Psyched to play it on tour yew!”

If It Sucks, Turn It Up received a rave review from Kerrang!, which described the record as “an endearing celebration of friendship and life’s small joys” and awarded it a solid 4/5.

Tracks like “Be Like You,” “Solar Eyes,” and the title track demonstrate the band’s ability to blend diverse styles with a punk spirit that’s unmistakably Dunies.

The tour, dubbed as the ‘ultimate transpacific matefest’, sees New Zealand’s DARTZ and New South Wales band The Pingers joining along for the ride.

Dune Rats + FIDLAR Australian Tour

With DARTZ (NZ) & The Pingers*

Ticket information available via DuneRats.tv

August 28th

The Station, Jindabyne, NSW

August 29th

Waves, Wollongong, NSW

August 30th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

August 31st

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW

September 5th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

September 6th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

September 7th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC SOLD OUT

September 12th

The Station, Sunshine Coast, QLD

September 13th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD SOLD OUT

September 14th

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff, NSW

*Except Jindabyne and Torquay