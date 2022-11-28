The Jack Daniel’s Make It Count tour ethos is to give back to artists and venues and celebrate the reignition of the live music scene in Australia, so this time around the liquor lords have partnered with Support Act to bring you live acts from names like Dune Rats, Beddy Rays, Stand Atlantic, and more to raise money for the worthy cause.

Support Act is Australia’s only charity delivering crisis relief services to artists, artist managers, crew and music workers as a result of ill health, injury, a mental health problem, or some other crisis that impacts their ability to work in music.

The initiative raises funds from the music industry and beyond through donations, sponsorship, community fundraising, Help a Mate appeals and events such as the annual Music in the House industry lunch and annual fundraiser, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day.

As if there weren’t enough reasons to mosh for a good cause, fans are able to catch a whole bunch of iconic Australian acts playing an intimate show for just $10 a ticket – and if Brisbane’s show was anything to go by, it’s going to be a hell of a party.

“We get a bunch of mates up on stage because everything’s better with your mates,” Dune Rats said ahead of their performance last week.

Kicking off the seventh stop in the Make It Count tour last weekend at Night Quarter, Dune Rats brought their trademark chaotic and energetic stage presence, which has made them one of the country’s most exciting and talked-about live acts of the past decade.

As eager fans poured into the huge venue, the excitement was palpable as the crowd moshed as one to some of the Dune Rat’s biggest hits like “Scott Green” and “UP”.

Feeding into each other’s energy, fans moved as one as they rocked out to the headbanging performance, with the occasional circle pit breaking among the high-energy crowd who seemed to be having the time of their lives. At one point, the boys even brought one lucky punter on stage to shred with them on guitar for a cover of a Hockey Dad track.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an iconic Dune Rats performance without the loveable larrikins doing a shoey on stage as the crowd cheered them on – and their performance at Night Quarter was no exception.

Supporting the boys on the evening were Brissy locals Beddy Rays, punk rockers VOIID and Pandamic, who did a stellar job in warming up the crowd as they kicked off the night with a slew of headbangers of their own.

Always bringing an essence of cheekiness to their live performances, Beddy Rays pelted the partygoers with water from giant plastic water guns the “Sobercoaster” rockers had managed to nab off Facebook Marketplace before the show.

In a particularly epic moment, the night culminated with both Dune Rats and Beddy Rays hitting on the stage for a joint performance of the Rats’ Like A Version cover of The Angel’s 1977 hit “Am I Ever Going To See Your Face Again,” which had the crowd going absolutely ballistic.

But the party won’t be stopping there, because next on the Jack Daniel’s Make It Count tour is at Sydney haunt Crowbar on Wednesday, December 7, where the show – which sold out in just 24 hours – will kick off with a performance by punk rock legends RedHook.

Headlining the Sydney show are pop-punk rockers Stand Atlantic, with their forthcoming performance marking their exciting, long-overdue return to Australia.

Following the release of their breakthrough EP Sidewinderwas released in 2017, Stand Atlantic have made a name for themselves as one of the hottest rock acts, with their critically-acclaimed debut album Skinny Dipping amassing over 60,000,000 streams.

If the Brisbane stop of the Jack Daniel’s Make It Count tour is anything to go by, you certainly won’t want to miss your local show.

There’s still more to come, so keep an eye out for more big names from the Australian music scene joining the tour dates for Perth, Melbourne and Newcastle which will be announced soon.

Check out highlights from Jack Daniels’ Make It Count show in Brisbane below.